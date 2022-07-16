Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 6,270 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 41,355 shares.The stock last traded at $195.62 and had previously closed at $200.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ESGR. TheStreet lowered Enstar Group from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enstar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Enstar Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insider Activity

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 89,790 shares of Enstar Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $19,999,824.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,546,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,697.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enstar Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Enstar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Enstar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,249,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enstar Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,074,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Enstar Group by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

