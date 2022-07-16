Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENR. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Energizer from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Energizer from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Energizer from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Energizer from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Energizer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ENR opened at $28.51 on Friday. Energizer has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $43.16. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.35.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. Energizer had a return on equity of 56.03% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $685.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 48.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Energizer by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 61,283 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Energizer by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Energizer by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 815,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,853,000 after acquiring an additional 31,325 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 109,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after buying an additional 34,633 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

