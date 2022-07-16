Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $82.18

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $82.18 and last traded at $82.18, with a volume of 1821 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.03.
Several brokerages have weighed in on DAVA. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Endava from $154.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.67.
The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.40.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAVA. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Endava during the 4th quarter worth $1,587,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Endava by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 222,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,091,000 after buying an additional 9,099 shares during the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC raised its stake in shares of Endava by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 325,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,685,000 after buying an additional 53,395 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endava during the 4th quarter worth $39,485,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Endava by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. 49.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.
