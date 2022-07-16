EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) Trading Down 0.5%

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSE:EMX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.86. 59,218 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 87,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

EMX Royalty Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.76 million, a P/E ratio of -37.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Get EMX Royalty alerts:

EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter. EMX Royalty had a negative net margin of 19.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that EMX Royalty Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EMX Royalty

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, as well as Sweden, and Norway.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EMX Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMX Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.