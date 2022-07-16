Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.94.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 80,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.53, for a total transaction of $24,432,625.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,493,049 shares in the company, valued at $31,914,812,113.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 80,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.53, for a total transaction of $24,432,625.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,493,049 shares in the company, valued at $31,914,812,113.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,087,027 shares of company stock worth $344,066,066 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $331.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.55. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $220.20 and a one year high of $335.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

