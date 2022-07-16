Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.4% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 41.0% in the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 1.4 %

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $331.60 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.20 and a fifty-two week high of $335.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $315.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.55.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 80,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.53, for a total value of $24,432,625.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,493,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,914,812,113.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 80,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.53, for a total transaction of $24,432,625.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,493,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,914,812,113.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,087,027 shares of company stock worth $344,066,066 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.94.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.