Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Acquired by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 145.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in Elevance Health by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Elevance Health by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Elevance Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.
Elevance Health Stock Up 4.8 %
Shares of ELV opened at $488.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $484.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $475.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Elevance Health Inc. has a 52 week low of $355.43 and a 52 week high of $533.68.
Elevance Health Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 20.16%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ELV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $625.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $607.00 to $533.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.76.
Insider Activity at Elevance Health
In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,355.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Elevance Health
Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.
