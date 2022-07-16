Elementeum Market Cap Reaches $7,657.81 (ELET)

Elementeum (ELET) traded down 36% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One Elementeum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Elementeum has traded down 39.2% against the U.S. dollar. Elementeum has a total market cap of $7,657.81 and approximately $250.00 worth of Elementeum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Elementeum Profile
Elementeum’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,223,113 coins. The Reddit community for Elementeum is /r/etherlegends and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elementeum’s official Twitter account is @etherlegends and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elementeum’s official website is www.etherlegends.com.
