Electroneum Market Capitalization Reaches $56.40 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 16th. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a market cap of $56.40 million and approximately $62,618.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000324 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,924,111,815 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.