Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 85.0% from the June 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Eiffage from €142.00 ($142.00) to €136.00 ($136.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Eiffage from €129.00 ($129.00) to €123.00 ($123.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eiffage from €112.00 ($112.00) to €113.00 ($113.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.40.

Eiffage Stock Performance

EFGSY stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.36. The stock had a trading volume of 492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.04. Eiffage has a fifty-two week low of $16.98 and a fifty-two week high of $22.76.

Eiffage Announces Dividend

Eiffage Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.5242 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th.

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.

