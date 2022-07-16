eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) by 75.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,557 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in eHealth were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in eHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,328,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in eHealth by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 809,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,644,000 after acquiring an additional 246,152 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in eHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,462,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in eHealth by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 328,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,367,000 after acquiring an additional 148,215 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in eHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,220,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eHealth Stock Performance

eHealth stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.56. eHealth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

eHealth ( NASDAQ:EHTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.20. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $105.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EHTH shares. Citigroup cut eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on eHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on eHealth from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Featured Articles

