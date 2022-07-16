Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ECL stock opened at $155.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.48. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.82 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The company has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ECL. Credit Suisse Group raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $186.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.41.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

