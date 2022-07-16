eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 302,737 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 4,714 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $17,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in eBay by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,031,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,930,580,000 after acquiring an additional 150,255 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of eBay by 34.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,435,649 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $783,433,000 after buying an additional 3,428,575 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in shares of eBay by 44.9% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,926,387 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $396,604,000 after buying an additional 2,147,372 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of eBay by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,073,067 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $403,857,000 after buying an additional 911,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,730,780 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $381,096,000 after buying an additional 1,726,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $43.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.97. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 5.16%.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on eBay from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on eBay from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on eBay in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

