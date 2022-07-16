Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Short Interest Down 65.1% in June

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,200 shares, a decline of 65.1% from the June 15th total of 284,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 734,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
EXG stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.10. The company had a trading volume of 368,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,635. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $10.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.09.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.22%.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
