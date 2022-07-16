Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Short Interest Down 65.1% in June

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,200 shares, a decline of 65.1% from the June 15th total of 284,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 734,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Price Performance

EXG stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.10. The company had a trading volume of 368,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,635. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $10.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.09.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXG. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 1,144.7% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,223,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,515 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 504.7% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 256,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 213,923 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 330,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 146,473 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,385,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,123,000 after buying an additional 136,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,175,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,412,000 after buying an additional 100,322 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

