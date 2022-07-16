Eaton (NYSE:ETN) PT Lowered to $139.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $142.00 to $139.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $163.40.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN opened at $128.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.79 and a 200-day moving average of $147.09.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.59%.

Insider Activity

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eaton

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 288.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 63.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.