Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,811,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 292,881 shares during the quarter. Duke Realty makes up 3.9% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 2.82% of Duke Realty worth $627,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Duke Realty by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,729,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,542,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,937,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,571,253,000 after buying an additional 1,670,865 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,744,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,562,000 after buying an additional 779,499 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,841,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,484,000 after purchasing an additional 263,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $446,572,000. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Duke Realty Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $57.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.67. Duke Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $47.12 and a twelve month high of $66.22.

Duke Realty Announces Dividend

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $275.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.97 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 93.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones downgraded Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Duke Realty from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.40.

About Duke Realty

(Get Rating)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.