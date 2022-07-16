DubaiCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $5.12 Million (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00024141 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00013340 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005132 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000934 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

