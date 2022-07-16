DubaiCoin (DBIX) Price Tops $1.20

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Over the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00024171 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00013584 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005077 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000936 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

