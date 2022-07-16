DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Short Interest Update

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 48.5% from the June 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DSV A/S Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of DSDVY traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.31. 40,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,157. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. DSV A/S has a 1-year low of $66.26 and a 1-year high of $133.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.11 and a 200-day moving average of $87.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DSDVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on DSV A/S from 1,618.00 to 1,450.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group raised DSV A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. HSBC upgraded DSV A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DSV A/S from 1,430.00 to 1,265.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on DSV A/S from 1,830.00 to 1,500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,496.25.

DSV A/S Company Profile

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

