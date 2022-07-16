DragonVein (DVC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $36.00

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 21.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. DragonVein has a total market cap of $665,416.69 and approximately $36.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DragonVein coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DragonVein has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,657.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.26 or 0.00509535 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00253404 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005712 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00012223 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DragonVein (DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DragonVein Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

