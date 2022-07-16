DOGGY (DOGGY) Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

DOGGY (DOGGY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. During the last week, DOGGY has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. One DOGGY coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DOGGY has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and $294,366.00 worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004798 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00052211 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001606 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 43.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00024397 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001879 BTC.
DOGGY Profile
DOGGY’s total supply is 4,041,393,947 coins.
Buying and Selling DOGGY
Receive News & Updates for DOGGY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DOGGY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.