Dogecoin Price Down 7.5% This Week (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0647 or 0.00000302 BTC on exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $8.58 billion and approximately $291.52 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00025065 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.62 or 0.00254631 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001468 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000946 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

