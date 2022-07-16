Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 22nd

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd.

Diversified Healthcare Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -10.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Diversified Healthcare Trust to earn $0.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.5%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DHC opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $418.23 million, a P/E ratio of 0.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.55. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.62.

DHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 238,090 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 477.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 416,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 344,340 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 259,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 13,570 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $715,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 206,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 25,404 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

