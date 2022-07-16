Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) PT Lowered to $111.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $111.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Discover Financial Services from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $133.07.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE:DFS opened at $104.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.14 and a 200 day moving average of $111.43. The company has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.48. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $88.02 and a 1-year high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.64. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 38.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

