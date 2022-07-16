Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM) Shares Purchased by TriaGen Wealth Management LLC

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Get Rating) by 92.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,733 shares during the period. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF accounts for 2.1% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.96% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF worth $3,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 87.2% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Price Performance

COM traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.42. 336,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,162. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.35.

