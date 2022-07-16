Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:DHIL traded up $5.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,802. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 1 year low of $160.00 and a 1 year high of $234.84. The stock has a market cap of $569.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.20.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 37.55% and a return on equity of 32.76%. The business had revenue of $42.26 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Diamond Hill Investment Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamond Hill Investment Group

In other news, CEO Heather E. Brilliant bought 301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $171.48 per share, with a total value of $51,615.48. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,676.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 61.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

