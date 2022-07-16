DHT (NYSE:DHT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.70

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.70 and traded as high as $6.25. DHT shares last traded at $6.22, with a volume of 1,755,686 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of DHT in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

DHT Stock Up 2.9 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -25.60 and a beta of -0.31.

DHT Announces Dividend

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.60 million. DHT had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 14.16%. DHT’s quarterly revenue was down 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DHT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of DHT by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 540,847 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 47,791 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 664.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 171,762 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 149,298 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 103,101 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 19,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the first quarter worth about $446,000. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

