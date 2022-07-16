Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €21.30 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.30 ($21.30) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DTE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($28.50) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.60 ($24.60) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($21.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($27.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €26.50 ($26.50) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

Deutsche Telekom Stock Performance

Shares of DTE stock opened at €19.08 ($19.08) on Tuesday. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of €12.72 ($12.72) and a fifty-two week high of €18.13 ($18.13). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €18.56 and a 200 day moving average price of €17.36.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

