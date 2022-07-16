Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $91.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $107.00 to $91.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered Texas Roadhouse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.73.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $81.60 on Tuesday. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $68.58 and a 12 month high of $102.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $987.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.62 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 50.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $156,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Curtis Warfield bought 3,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.03 per share, with a total value of $238,802.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,471.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $156,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 92.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile



Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

Further Reading

