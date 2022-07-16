Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target to $270.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on American Tower from $286.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.73.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $257.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $249.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $119.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $303.72.

Insider Activity

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Tower will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,739 shares of company stock worth $6,940,290. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 4.7% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in American Tower by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in American Tower by 1.7% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.2% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.