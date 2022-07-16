Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $212.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $250.00 to $212.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $255.41.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $206.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.11. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $354.99. The company has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.61). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Rockwell Automation news, Director Patricia A. Watson bought 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $343,174. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia A. Watson purchased 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Automation

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROK. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,892,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,706,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,634 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,237,000. Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,612,383.6% in the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 886,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,229,000 after purchasing an additional 886,811 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,251,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 74.9% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 860,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,956,000 after buying an additional 368,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Featured Stories

