DeRace Price Down 4.4% Over Last Week (DERC)

DeRace (DERC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 15th. During the last seven days, DeRace has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeRace has a total market cap of $17.39 million and $210,994.00 worth of DeRace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeRace coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001426 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004829 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00053707 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001610 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 35.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00024081 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001860 BTC.
DeRace Coin Profile
DeRace’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,890,000 coins. DeRace’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
DeRace Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for DeRace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeRace and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.