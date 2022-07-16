DeltaChain (DELTA) Price Tops $0.0000

DeltaChain (DELTA) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. DeltaChain has a market capitalization of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeltaChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $102.46 or 0.00481713 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000182 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000363 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001001 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $461.89 or 0.02171597 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000222 BTC.

DeltaChain is a coin. Its launch date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech. The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

