Deeper Network Trading 7.6% Lower This Week (DPR)

Deeper Network (DPR) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Deeper Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0237 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Deeper Network has a market capitalization of $29.63 million and $1.02 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004661 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00047633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00022028 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001874 BTC.

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network.

Deeper Network Coin Trading

