Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRDW) Short Interest Update

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRDW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 82.6% from the June 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV Stock Performance

NASDAQ DCRDW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,708. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $1.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCRDW. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the first quarter valued at about $497,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 60.1% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 946,015 shares during the period.

