DEAPcoin Reaches Market Cap of $85.98 Million (DEP)

DEAPcoin (DEP) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. During the last week, DEAPcoin has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. DEAPcoin has a total market cap of $85.98 million and $5.01 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004794 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,837.77 or 0.99989557 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004798 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003394 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin (DEP) is a coin. It launched on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,718,313,298 coins. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

