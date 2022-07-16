DEAPcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $85.60 Million (DEP)

DEAPcoin (DEP) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0127 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. DEAPcoin has a market capitalization of $85.60 million and $4.17 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin (CRYPTO:DEP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,718,313,298 coins. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

