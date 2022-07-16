DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Receives $5.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DBVT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DBV Technologies in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DBV Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 97,412 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DBV Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DBVT stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average is $1.65. DBV Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $5.99.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. Analysts forecast that DBV Technologies will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

