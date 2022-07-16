DAOstack (GEN) Price Reaches $0.0038 on Top Exchanges

DAOstack (GEN) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One DAOstack coin can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DAOstack has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar. DAOstack has a total market cap of $185,474.39 and $244.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DAOstack Coin Profile

DAOstack (GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io.

DAOstack Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

