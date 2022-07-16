Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,200 shares, a drop of 66.5% from the June 15th total of 230,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,256,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Danone Stock Performance

DANOY stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.75. 1,211,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.79. Danone has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $15.38.

Danone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.3279 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 2.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Danone

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DANOY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Danone from €49.00 ($49.00) to €51.00 ($51.00) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Danone from €56.00 ($56.00) to €55.00 ($55.00) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Danone from €58.00 ($58.00) to €60.00 ($60.00) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Danone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Danone from €54.00 ($54.00) to €56.00 ($56.00) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

