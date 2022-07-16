Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,200 shares, a drop of 66.5% from the June 15th total of 230,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,256,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Danone Stock Performance
DANOY stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.75. 1,211,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.79. Danone has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $15.38.
Danone Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.3279 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 2.72%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Danone
Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.
Further Reading
