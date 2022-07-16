Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 2,916.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,130,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093,029 shares during the quarter. Camden Property Trust accounts for approximately 1.2% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 1.06% of Camden Property Trust worth $187,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 50,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,372,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 256.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 13,947 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,273,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CPT shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.15.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $132.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.92 and its 200 day moving average is $155.20. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $125.17 and a twelve month high of $180.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.07). The firm had revenue of $311.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.90 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 29.75%. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.57%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

