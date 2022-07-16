Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 309,145 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,700,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 309,145 shares during the period. Sun Communities comprises approximately 1.9% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $298,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,128,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Sun Communities by 526.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,111,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,390,000 after purchasing an additional 933,997 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sun Communities by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,530,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,210,997,000 after purchasing an additional 845,015 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,809,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Sun Communities by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,968,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,260,000 after purchasing an additional 344,300 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total transaction of $674,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sun Communities news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total value of $2,073,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,804,526.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total transaction of $674,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sun Communities Trading Up 0.6 %

SUI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Friday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.25.

NYSE:SUI opened at $160.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.50 and its 200-day moving average is $176.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.64 and a 52 week high of $211.79. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.62.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 5.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.55%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Featured Articles

