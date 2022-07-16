Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,205,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 669,108 shares during the period. UDR comprises about 2.6% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 2.26% of UDR worth $413,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 111.1% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of UDR stock opened at $44.63 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

UDR Announces Dividend

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 298.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on UDR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on UDR from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on UDR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on UDR from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on UDR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on UDR from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.88.

About UDR

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.