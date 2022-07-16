Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,696 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $30,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,185,930,000 after buying an additional 2,294,758 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,911,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,751 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,435,310,000 after purchasing an additional 257,679 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $2,060,325,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,009,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,342,830,000 after purchasing an additional 86,884 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:MCD opened at $255.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.55. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.49.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.29%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.61.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

