Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $76.22 Million Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 72.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,234,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,310,597 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $76,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Ventas by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $981,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,335,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ventas from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI set a $59.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $50.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.07 and its 200 day moving average is $54.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 461.55%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

