Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $22.27 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $22,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 38,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,929,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.79.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $332.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.94. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $303.65 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The firm has a market cap of $323.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total value of $34,847,283.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,841,972 shares in the company, valued at $34,033,167,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.