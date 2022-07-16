Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $19.91 Million Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,416 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $19,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,961,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,737,054,000 after buying an additional 1,030,920 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,222,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $955,350,000 after buying an additional 166,746 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,596,000 after buying an additional 60,988 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,464,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,902,000 after buying an additional 174,932 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,385,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,540,000 after buying an additional 23,954 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $241.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.87.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 38,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $7,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,051 shares in the company, valued at $211,810,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 38,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $7,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,810,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,590 shares in the company, valued at $12,706,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,850 shares of company stock worth $30,289,084. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ENPH opened at $194.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.59, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.15 and a 200 day moving average of $171.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $441.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 45.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

