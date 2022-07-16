Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $135.03 Million Stock Position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,308,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,862 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 1.88% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $135,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Healthcare Trust of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

NYSE HTA opened at $29.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.52. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a one year low of $26.52 and a one year high of $34.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $4.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This is a boost from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous dividend of $0.03. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 316.67%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

