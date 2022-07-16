Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,423 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $43,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 153,191 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $57,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Netflix by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 4,549 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $2,997,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Netflix from $497.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Edward Jones cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Netflix from $420.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $339.92.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $189.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.21. The company has a market cap of $84.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

