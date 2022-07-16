Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 20,759 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,759 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $18,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 1.2 %

MRK stock opened at $94.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRK. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

